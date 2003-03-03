2018 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners
The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:
Desktop Distribution of the Year - Linux Mint (14.93%)
Server Distribution of the Year - Slackware (25.69%)
Live Distribution of the Year - antiX (24.70%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (44.59%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (57.63%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (29.43%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (24.64%)
Audio Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (24.10%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (33.33%)
Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (65.00%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.67%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (20.25%)
Host Security Application of the Year - AppArmor (31.25%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (30.51%)
IDE of the Year - Visual Studio Code (19.08%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (24.92%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (25.68%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart / 0 A.D. tie (16.51%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (32.51%)
Backup Application of the Year - rsync (43.36%)
Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (43.75)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (20.94%)
Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (31.21%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG (27.88%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud / Syncthing tie (25.93%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (47.67%)
Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (38.89%)
Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (58.43%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (56.79%)
Container of the Year - Docker (57.63%)
Orchestrator of the Year - Kubernetes (74.19%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - GNU World Order (20.00%)
Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Signal (40.00%)
Video Messaging Application of the Year - Skype (44.90%)
Raster Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (79.49%)
Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (55.17%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (32.69%)
Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (61.54%)