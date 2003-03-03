LinuxQuestions.org
Old 02-12-2019, 01:07 PM   #1
jeremy
Registered: Jun 2000
Distribution: Debian, Red Hat, Slackware, Fedora, Ubuntu
Posts: 12,927

2018 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners

The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:

Desktop Distribution of the Year - Linux Mint (14.93%)
Server Distribution of the Year - Slackware (25.69%)
Live Distribution of the Year - antiX (24.70%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (44.59%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (57.63%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (29.43%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (24.64%)
Audio Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (24.10%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (33.33%)
Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (65.00%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.67%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (20.25%)
Host Security Application of the Year - AppArmor (31.25%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (30.51%)
IDE of the Year - Visual Studio Code (19.08%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (24.92%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (25.68%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart / 0 A.D. tie (16.51%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (32.51%)
Backup Application of the Year - rsync (43.36%)
Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (43.75)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (20.94%)
Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (31.21%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG (27.88%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud / Syncthing tie (25.93%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (47.67%)
Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (38.89%)
Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (58.43%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (56.79%)
Container of the Year - Docker (57.63%)
Orchestrator of the Year - Kubernetes (74.19%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - GNU World Order (20.00%)
Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Signal (40.00%)
Video Messaging Application of the Year - Skype (44.90%)
Raster Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (79.49%)
Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (55.17%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (32.69%)
Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (61.54%)
If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know. Visit https://www.linuxquestions.org/quest...ce-awards-128/ to view the individual polls, which contain the complete results. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2018mca.php for a visual representation of each category on a single page.

Old 02-12-2019, 02:37 PM   #2
hydrurga
Registered: Nov 2008
Location: Pictland
Distribution: Linux Mint 19.1 MATE
Posts: 6,800
Thanks again for the time you've spent organising this, Jeremy.
 
Old 02-12-2019, 03:49 PM   #3
hemlocktree
Registered: Aug 2018
Location: Northern Exposure
Distribution: Bodhi 5
ditto - thanks!
 
Old Yesterday, 11:36 AM   #4
wagscat123
Registered: Jan 2009
Location: Maryland-Pennsylvania border, USA
Distribution: openSUSE 15.0, Tumbleweed, macOS 10.12, Ubuntu 18.04/18.10, and Linux Mint 17.3/18.1
Posts: 736
I lose on openSUSE every year, but always win on KDE and Dolphin! Long life the Konqui
 
Old Yesterday, 12:14 PM   #5
verndog
Registered: Oct 2007
I've used vim when it first came out on a UNIX system. Glad to see others use it as well.
 
  


