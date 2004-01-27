2017 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners

jeremy

Quote: Desktop Distribution of the Year - Ubuntu (18.17%)

Server Distribution of the Year - Slackware (22.40%)

Live Distribution of the Year - Knoppix (18.31%)

Lightweight Distribution of the Year - Puppy Linux (29.75%)

Database of the Year - MariaDB (42.22%)

Browser of the Year - Firefox (57.84%)

Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (27.83%)

Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (24.22%)

Audio Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (31.13%)

Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (42.86%)

Video Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (68.01%)

Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (

Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (33.33%)

Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (35.71%)

Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios Core (32.73%)

IDE of the Year - Geany (15.98%)

Text Editor of the Year - vim (28.32%)

File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (25.24%)

Open Source Game of the Year - 0 A.D. (17.31%)

Programming Language of the Year - Python (30.00%)

Backup Application of the Year - rsync (41.30%)

Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (36.96%)

X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (22.01%)

Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (28.13%)

Privacy Solution of the Year - Tor Browser Bundle (37.21%)

Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud (36.92%)

IRC Client of the Year - Hexchat (33.02%)

Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Snap (38.67%)

Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 3 Model B (64.18%)

Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (64.53%)

Container of the Year - Docker (67.14%)

Orchestrator of the Year - Kubernetes (62.07%)

Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Linux Action Show (16.00%)

Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Telegram/Signal (Tie - 38.46%)

Video Messaging Application of the Year - Skype (54.76%)

Vector Graphics Editor of the Year - Inkscape (68.97%)

Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (63.49%)

Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (63.45%)



--jeremy The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know. Visit https://www.linuxquestions.org/quest...ce-awards-126/ to view the individual polls, which contain the complete results. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2017mca.php for a visual representation of each category on a single page.--jeremy