jeremy

root

Registered: Jun 2000 Distribution: Debian, Red Hat, Slackware, Fedora, Ubuntu Posts: 13,188

Rep:

2019 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners





Quote: Desktop Distribution of the Year - Ubuntu (15.68%)

Server Distribution of the Year - Debian Stable (26.81%)

Live Distribution of the Year - Slackware Live Edition (31.43%)

Database of the Year - MariaDB (42.60%)

Browser of the Year - Firefox (54.13%)

Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (32.94%)

Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (23.13%)

Audio Media Player of the Year - VLC (40.00%)

Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (39.06%)

Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (67.10%)

Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.90%)

Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (23.40%)

Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (28.79%)

Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (26.73%)

IDE of the Year - Geany (21.94%)

Text Editor of the Year - vim (26.47%)

File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (26.64%)

Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart (17.82%)

Programming Language of the Year - Python (29.26%)

Backup Application of the Year - Timeshift (20.69%)

Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (55.56%)

X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (21.05%)

Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (33.33%)

Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG/Tor Browser Bundle (tie) (25.40%)

Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud (49.15%)

IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (38.46%)

Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (44.76%)

Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (54.70%)

Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (60.42%)

Container of the Year - Docker (56.96%)

Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Late Night Linux (18.87%)

Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Telegram (58.11%)

Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (73.04%)

Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (52.46%)

Linux Laptop Vendor of the Year - System76 (33.33%)

Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (46.94%)

Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (63.80%)

Clipboard Manager of the Year - Klipper (39.39%)

PDF Viewer of the Year - Okular (37.44%)

Static Site Generator of the Year - Hugo/Jekyll (tie) (33.33%) The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races (including 2 ties) and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know. Visit https://www.linuxquestions.org/quest...ce-awards-129/ to view the individual polls, which contain the complete results. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2019mca.php for a visual representation of each category on a single page.