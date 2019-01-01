2019 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners

The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races (including 2 ties) and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:
Desktop Distribution of the Year - Ubuntu (15.68%)
Server Distribution of the Year - Debian Stable (26.81%)
Live Distribution of the Year - Slackware Live Edition (31.43%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (42.60%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (54.13%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (32.94%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (23.13%)
Audio Media Player of the Year - VLC (40.00%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (39.06%)
Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (67.10%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.90%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (23.40%)
Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (28.79%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (26.73%)
IDE of the Year - Geany (21.94%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (26.47%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (26.64%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart (17.82%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (29.26%)
Backup Application of the Year - Timeshift (20.69%)
Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (55.56%)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (21.05%)
Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (33.33%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG/Tor Browser Bundle (tie) (25.40%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud (49.15%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (38.46%)
Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (44.76%)
Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (54.70%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (60.42%)
Container of the Year - Docker (56.96%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Late Night Linux (18.87%)
Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Telegram (58.11%)
Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (73.04%)
Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (52.46%)
Linux Laptop Vendor of the Year - System76 (33.33%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (46.94%)
Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (63.80%)
Clipboard Manager of the Year - Klipper (39.39%)
PDF Viewer of the Year - Okular (37.44%)
Static Site Generator of the Year - Hugo/Jekyll (tie) (33.33%)
If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know. Visit https://www.linuxquestions.org/quest...ce-awards-129/
to view the individual polls, which contain the complete results. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2019mca.php
for a visual representation of each category on a single page.