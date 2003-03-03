LinuxQuestions.org
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #1
jeremy
Registered: Jun 2000
Distribution: Debian, Red Hat, Slackware, Fedora, Ubuntu
Posts: 12,209

2016 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners

The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:

Desktop Distribution of the Year - Slackware (16.03%)
Server Distribution of the Year - CentOS (23.86%)
Mobile Distribution of the Year - Android (68.24%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (41.29%)
Office Suite of the Year - LibreOffice (89.60%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (51.74%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop - KDE (28.57%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (24.04%)
Audio Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (33.60%)
Video Media Player Application of the Year - VLC (64.36%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (26.09%)
Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (36.62%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios Core (24.82%)
IDE of the Year - Eclipse (14.14%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (30.26%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (25.18%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart (14.50%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (25.66%)
Backup Application of the Year - rsync (46.04%)
Configuration Management Tool of the Year - Ansible (33.33%)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (19.03%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (19.55%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - ownCloud (38.33%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (27.52%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (33.06%)
Package Manager of the Year - dpkg (32.16%)
Linux Filesystem of the Year - ext4 (68.59%)
Open Source Single Board Computer of the Year - Arduino (43.06%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (55.10%)
Container Application of the Year - Docker (64.94%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Bad Voltage (24.46%)
Linux/Open Source Magazine of the Year - Linux Journal (37.65%)
Instant Messaging Client of the Year - Pidgin (44.00%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (42.59%)
Raster Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (76.47%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (39.24%)
If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questi...ce-awards-123/ to view the individual polls, which contain the complete results. Visit http://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2016mca.php for a visual representation of each category on a single page.

Old Today, 03:55 PM   #2
ondoho
Registered: Dec 2013
Posts: 4,544

VLC for both audio and video? understandable, but i had really hoped for more diversity...

and supertuxkart! yay, my vote!

Old Today, 06:01 PM   #3
zaivala
Registered: Mar 2008
Location: Blaine TN USA
Distribution: LinuxMint 18 Sarah MATE 64-bit
Posts: 79
If you want to win big at betting, ask me who to pick and pick the other guys. Not a single vote of mine was for a winner.
 
  


